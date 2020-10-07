Save $45 on APC’s Back-UPS Pro 1000VA UPS, now $90 shipped

Staples is offering the APC Back-UPS Pro 1000VA 8-outlet UPS for $89.99 shipped with the code 42630 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has this unit listed at $135 and today’s deal is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked, though we haven’t seen it that low there since 2017. If your work-from-home setup doesn’t include a battery backup, it’s time to change that. The last thing you want is to be in a meeting, working on a document, or finishing up a task and have the power go out on you. As long as you’re on a battery backup, while the internet might go out, your computer will stay on long enough for you to get things saved so no information will be lost. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of keeping a network online, this 600VA UPS is a fantastic choice if you’re in the market for something a bit smaller. It wields about 60% of the power that today’s lead deal does, while offering a similar number of plugs. It’s the perfect size to sit in a server closet or behind your entertainment center to keep the network online in case of a power outage, and at $62, it’ll even leave some cash in your pocket at the same time.

If functioning as a battery backup isn’t a must for you, I absolutely love Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector. The six outside outlets can swivel, allowing you to plug multiple power bricks in with ease. Down the center, a row of six outlets is also present, perfect for smaller plugs. Coming in at $40, this is a must for anyone needing to power multiple devices at once.

APC Back-UPS Pro 1000VA UPS features:

8 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 4 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 4 Surge Protector Only Outlets (1080 Joules)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations, and is Active PFC compatible

3-5 Year Battery Life. UPS Replacement Battery for BX1000M sold separately (part # APCRBC158)

