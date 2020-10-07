Courtesy of the official online storefront, a new buy one get one free Disney sale is now live. More specifically, we are looking at BOGO FREE Disney plush characters starting from $11.99. Buy one plushy from this wide-ranging selection, and the second one (of equal or lesser value) will be FREE. The official Disney shop offers free shipping on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for more details.

The buy one get one free Disney sale is a great opportunity to score some early holiday gifts, to prepare the house for festivities, or to fill out your collection. Starting from $11.99, just about all of Disney’s most beloved characters are on tap here including Mickey and Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, WALL•E, and even Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

While Jack and the Zero plush are a great combo here, one of our top picks would have to be the 8-inch Toy Story Alien Plush at $11.99. There are loads of notable Toy Story characters in the sale you can pair the adorable Alien up with right here, but again, any two characters from this landing page will trigger the BOGO FREE promotion at checkout.

Outside of the BOGO FREE Disney sale, we are also still tracking a series of big-time deals on official Disney costumes at up to 30% off as well. But be sure to check out the new Amazon Kids+ subscription service that just saw its first discount this morning, as well as these Crayola face masks for the kids and these colorful CamelBak Mag Water Bottles.

More on the Toy Story Alien Plush:

Let our soft-stuffed Space Alien plush invade your heart. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, this tiny traveller from outer space has come to conquer the playroom! Detailed plush sculpting, Embroidered features, Soft velour fabric, Free standing with weighted base, Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 (2019).

