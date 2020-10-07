CamelBak Mag Water Bottles for kids now starting from $10.50 at Amazon + more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off select CamelBak water bottles for kids and adults. There are several different colorful designs on tap here with offers starting from just over $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the CamelBak Chute Mag Lightning Dinos Water Bottle for $10.40. The 100% BPA-free construction can carry up to 14-ounces and ships with a lifetime warranty. It also includes a cap with a magnetic handle that keeps the lid safely stowed while drinking and a “ergonomic high flow spout.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals.

Be sure to check out the rest of the CamelBak bottles on sale today. Another standout, especially if you need a model with a straw, is the CamelBak Eddy+ Kids BPA-Free Water Bottle at $10.39. Also 20% off and matching the Amazon all-time low, it carries solid ratings and includes a spill-proof lid (even when open).

If the fancy designs here aren’t working for you, hit up yesterday’s Contigo roundup for discounted vacuum-insulated bottles from $9.50 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more deals on items for around the house and office.

More on the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

Hydration Made Simple: The Camelbak Chute Mag is a BPA-free water bottle that is leak-proof when closed; it delivers high water flow without a mess and is lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe

Magnetic handle: This CamelBak Chute Mag water bottle features a cap with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking; the universal cap is compatible with Eddy+, Pivot, Carry Cap and Hot Cap vessels

