Crucial’s P2 500GB NVMe SSD offers up to 2.4GB/s speeds at $52 shipped

- Oct. 7th 2020 1:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Crucial P2 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $52.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal drops within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. PCIe-based NVMe is the latest storage technology, offering insane read and write speeds when compared to older SATA drives. Crucial offers up to 2.4GB/s read and 1.9GB/s write speeds on this drive, which is at least four times faster than what older SSDs could offer. Drives like this mount directly to the motherboard and essentially take up no room in your case, given they also require no additional cables to function. This provides a cleaner overall look to your build, and is something I’ve become very fond of in my latest machines. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of NVMe drives, did you see NZXT’s latest motherboard? It has two NVMe slots that are covered, providing an even cleaner look than just mounting the SSD right to the board. I love this feature specifically in the N7 Z490, so be sure to swing by our coverage and find out if this would be a good motherboard for your next build.

In need of portable storage? SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is currently on sale for the first time. Down to $170, you’ll save $30 over its regular rate and enjoy on-the-go storage that’s ready to take a tumble without skipping a beat.

Crucial P2 NVMe SSD features:

Whether you’re at work, in the game, or on the go, ordinary bootup speeds can frustrate your best laid plans. Good thing the Crucial P2 SSD really flies. With plenty of storage and performance accelerated by NVMe technology, the P2 has the speed and dependability you need to explore your computer’s potential.

