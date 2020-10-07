FogBlock stops your glasses steaming up when wearing a mask for $12

For anyone who wears glasses, the requirement to wear a mask is a nightmare. If you would like to see more clearly, FogBlock Anti-Fog Spray provides a near-instant solution. Right now, you can pick up a bottle for just $11.70 (Orig. $14) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

Masks and visors are just a fact of life right now. But they have the annoying habit of funneling your breath onto your glasses. As temperatures fall this winter, the problem will only get worse.

The effect lasts for 24 hours, so you only need to use the spray once a day. You can use FogBlock on regular eyeglasses, along with sunglasses, work goggles, protective face shields, and anything else you look through.

The streak-free formula ensures your vision remains crystal clear, and FogBlock is completely non-toxic. This means you can safely take a bottle on vacation or keep it in your bag.

FogBlock is normally priced at $14, but you can pick up a bottle now for just $11.70. Want more? You can grab a two-pack for $20.70 (Orig. $30) or a four-pack for $36 (Orig. $60) all with promo code: TOYS10.

