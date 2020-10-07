Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometer is a #1 new-release at Amazon for $9

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Thermometer/Hygrometer with Built-in Display for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code YNHCV5KQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $13, today’s deal saves you 30% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar hygrometer lately. Sometimes, you just need to know what the temperature and humidity of a room is. Well, this sensor can check both and show it on the built-in display. But, it goes a step further and offers Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to view that on your phone as well as track historical readings and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

Have all of your information on the screen with this thermometer/hygrometer. It’s the same $9 Prime shipped as today’s lead deal, but it ditches Bluetooth connectivity for a more informative display. On the screen, you’ll see historical high and low temps and humidity levels, giving you more information at a glance.

However, at just $7 Prime shipped, ThermoPro’s thermometer/hygrometer is a great buy. No Bluetooth is present here, and the display is somewhat bare-bones, but in the end, it’ll tell you the temperature and humidity without fail.

Govee Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

CLEAR LCD DISPLAY & LARGE NUMBERS: With a clear LCD screen and large number display, you can quickly view your air quality with just a glance. Temperature humidity sensor has 3 face icons that show Dry, Comfort, & Wet levels. Ensures you’re always aware of changes within your home.

