Home Depot up to 35% off smart thermostats and water heaters sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off smart thermostats and various water heaters. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day Programmable Thermostat for $42. You’ll also find this deal over at Amazon. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 or so. This thermostat packs a built-in display that allows you to automatically schedule temperature changes in your home and more. You’ll miss out on any smart home functionality here but you can find more of those options in today’s sale. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another standout today is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $74.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on smart home thermostats and additional water heaters. Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat features:

Control your Smart Home with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) and Apple HomeKit with voice control using Siri, the Apple voice assistant

7-Day Flexible Scheduling or Location Based Temperature control (GeoFencing). Uses geofencing technology to keep track of your smart phone’s location;Auto changeover: The Lyric T5 can be set to determine if the home’s system should be in heating or cooling mode to provide maximum comfort

Adaptive recovery learns how long it takes to achieve the right temperature at the right time and automatically runs your system to get to your desired temperature when you want it, with auto change from heat to cool

