All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While you’ll find much of yesterday’s best price drops still live down below, as well as this rare freebie offer on Pocket Yoga Teacher, there are plenty more to add to the list this morning. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, Lootbox RPG, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, Phone Drive, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Completely Pro for Ebay: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Howjsay: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Canterville Ghost: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Toon Blocks: Build Anything: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gizmo Finder: my lost earpods: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Ruler Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes :

iClassics unites the old and the new to create immersive experiences that inspire and move everyone. Serving as a departure from iClassics Production’s famed focus on terror and horror, this Immersive Entertainment app is a feature-length artistic and technological rendering of Arthur Conan Doyle’s masterpiece, A Scandal in Bohemia. In this innovative Immersive Entertainment app, the legendary detective tale is lovingly and artistically enhanced with interaction, illustration, animation, FX, and OST.

