Jetson’s Bolt Electric Bike is within $5 of its Amazon low, now $350 ($75 off)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. That’s $75 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This foldable electric bike features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15 miles. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame is lightweight yet still able to support 250 pounds of weight. A built-in handle allows you to easily haul it indoors once you’ve arrived at your destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you’d prefer to stand while cruising to your destination, consider Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter instead. Pricing is considerably lower at $248, making it a more affordable alternative. I recently invested in a Gotrax scooter and have enjoyed using it to roll around town.

No matter which option you choose, you may need a way to haul some of your gear. Thankfully we’ve spotted several backpacks up to 32% off. Our top pick is Osprey’s Flap Backpack at $65. It boasts a standout style with a padded laptop sleeve that is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized notebooks.

Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike features:

With its rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Bolt travels long distances up to 15 miles, perfect for commuting, running errands, or leisure rides

The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use

Easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

