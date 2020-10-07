Jetson’s Bolt Electric Bike is within $5 of its Amazon low, now $350 ($75 off)

- Oct. 7th 2020 11:46 am ET

$350
Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. That’s $75 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This foldable electric bike features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15 miles. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame is lightweight yet still able to support 250 pounds of weight. A built-in handle allows you to easily haul it indoors once you’ve arrived at your destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you’d prefer to stand while cruising to your destination, consider Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter instead. Pricing is considerably lower at $248, making it a more affordable alternative. I recently invested in a Gotrax scooter and have enjoyed using it to roll around town.

No matter which option you choose, you may need a way to haul some of your gear. Thankfully we’ve spotted several backpacks up to 32% off. Our top pick is Osprey’s Flap Backpack at $65. It boasts a standout style with a padded laptop sleeve that is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized notebooks.

Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike features:

  • With its rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Bolt travels long distances up to 15 miles, perfect for commuting, running errands, or leisure rides
  • The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use
  • Easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

