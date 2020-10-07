Pad & Quill has launched a 1-day flash sale for its leather cord organizers. You can now score both the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer and the Pro model at more than 20% off with free shipping and with various leather colors available. While that’s already a solid deal with as much $35 in savings, if you head below you’ll find a promo code to use at checkout that will increase your discount up to closer to 40%. Hit the jump for more.

P&Q leather cord organizers up to 40% off:

The TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer regularly fetches $90, but is now marked down to $69.45. However, if you apply coupon code PQ20 at checkout, your total will drop down to $55.56 shipped. That’s nearly 40% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. The same goes for the larger TechFolio Pro Cord Organizer, which drops from the regular $140 price tag to $87.56 shipped — one of the best prices we have tracked in 2020.

Pad & Quill’s leather cord organizers are made of American full-grain hide with UV-resistant, nylon stitching, rivet closures, and a 25-year leather warranty. You’ll also find a dedicated Apple Pencil slot and a series of additional internal pockets for all of your accessories.

If the leather build and extended warranty don’t interest you here, take a look at the Cocoon GRID-IT! Organizer. A favorite around here, this one will keep all your cables and accessories neat and tidy for a fraction of the price at under $10 Prime shipped. For more accessory deals swing by this morning’s roundup and this week’s Anker Amazon sale with deals from $12.50.

More on the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Pad & Quill leather cord organizers: Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a Macbook charging cord or a hard drive, along with other small tech-related detritus one tends to accumulate while traveling. On top of that pocket, we have two slots, for an SD card and/or a house key.

