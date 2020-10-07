meross Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug hits $20 (Save 20%), more from $19

The offical meross Amazon storefront is currently offering its Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Sporting a weather-resistant design, this meross smart plug is more compact than its other outdoor offerings while still delivering a dual outlet form-factor. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, as well as a smartphone for scheduling, and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 325 customers. Head below for additional meross deals from $19.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of other meross smart home accessories, just make sure to clip each listing’s on-page coupons to lock-in the savings.

Other notable meross deals include:

You’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup over in our smart home guide. Amongst the ongoing offers, a 50% discount on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is one highlight now that it’s down to $45 ahead of Prime Day. But you’ll also be able to save on Blink Mini for $25, Echo Auto at $20, and more.

meross Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. Compatible with SmartThings, Alexa and Google Assistant, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket.

