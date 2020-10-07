New Balance takes 25% off sitewide: Running shoes, fall apparel, more

New Balance is currently offering 25% off sitewide including fall apparel, running shoes, sneakers, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. New Balance Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Fresh Foam Roav Backpack Running Shoes. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $60. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned for added comfort, and flexible to mimic your natural stride. This style can be worn during workouts and for casual outings alike. They also have a sock-like fit to promote support and you can choose from four versatile color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery.

