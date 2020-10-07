Nordstrom Rack takes extra 40% off shoe clearance: Sperry, Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom Rack takes extra 40% off clearance shoes including top brands from Sperry, Cole Haan, HUGO, ECCO, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. One of the most notable deals for women is the Ted Baker London Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $120. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $250. This style will elevate any look and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike. The squared toe makes them look trendy and they’re padded to promote all-day comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!