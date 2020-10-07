Nordstrom Rack takes extra 40% off shoe clearance: Sperry, Cole Haan, more

- Oct. 7th 2020 12:10 pm ET

0

Nordstrom Rack takes extra 40% off clearance shoes including top brands from Sperry, Cole Haan, HUGO, ECCO, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. One of the most notable deals for women is the Ted Baker London Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $120. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $250. This style will elevate any look and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike. The squared toe makes them look trendy and they’re padded to promote all-day comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author