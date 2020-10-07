This highly-rated 5-Qt. steel air fryer is up to $70 off for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart stainless steel Insignia Digital Air Fryer at $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, this model starts from $73 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the polished stainless steel housing, this model will provide that delicious golden crispy texture without all of the unhealthy oil. The adjustable temperature settings range from 180- to 400-degrees, but you’ll also find a series of preset cooking programs for various meals. Other features include a dishwasher-safe frying basket, the 5-quart capacity, and built-in timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best buy customers. More details below.

While already well-under the price of the popular 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer, there are more affordable options if you can get away with a smaller capacity. The Chefman TurboFry, for example, sells for $40 shipped at Amazon and carries solid reviews from thousands. You’re cutting your capacity by more than half here, but it will get the job done for smaller meals and the like.

Speaking of alternative cooking methods, we are still tracking up to $200 off Anova sous vide cookers alongside a wealth of kitchenware and household essential deals right here. Home Depot also has up to 35% off smart thermostats and water heaters today.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family. The air fryer’s stainless steel finish helps give your kitchen a refined, polished look. Cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!