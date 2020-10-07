Timex Ironman Classic Watch for $30 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $55), more

Amazon’s offering the Timex Ironman Classic 30 Full-Size 38mm Watch in the color blue for $30.30 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $55, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This watch has a 30-lap memory and timer to track your speed. It also features three alarms and has a calendar. It’s water-resistant up to 100-meters and has a light-up dial, so you can easily see the time in the dark. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also find the Timex Expedition Scout Watch for $30 as well. It regularly is priced at $40 and is perfect for everyday wear. This style will give you a more polished look than the above style, however also has a light-up dial and is water-resistant up to 50-meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews.

Timex Ironman Classic Watch features:

Adjustable blue 18mm resin strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

100-hour chronograph with 30-lap memory; 24-hour countdown timer

3 daily, weekday or weekend alarms; 24-hour military time mode; 2 time zones; day, date & month calendar

Blue & black 38mm resin case with acrylic lens; black digital display; Indiglo light-up watch dial

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

On-the-Fly Lap or Split Recall

