Vineyard Vines Fall Event takes up to 50% off all sale styles from $30

Vineyard Vines Fall Sale is offering up to 50% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Orders exceeding $125 receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Flager Performance 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $58. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $138. This style can be easily dressed up or down and can be worn throughout any season. It features moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric to help you stay comfortable. Plus, the fabric is infused with stretch, which is great for fall activities. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines.
Our top picks for men include:
- Flagler Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover $58 (Orig. $138)
- Edgartown Pique Polo Shirt $44 (Orig. $85)
- Performance Classic Whale Shirt $60 (Orig. $80)
- Sankaty Performance Polo $47 (Orig. $90)
- Avenue Cooper Button-Down Shirt $56 (Orig. $115)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Rise Garment-Dyed Jeans $103 (Orig. $178)
- Eyelet Flutter Sleeve Dress $134 (Orig. $158)
- Dockside Shep Shirt $93 (Orig. $128)
- Printed 1/2 Zip Pullover $36 (Orig. $118)
- Funnel Neck Terry Pullover $32 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
