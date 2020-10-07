Vineyard Vines Fall Event takes up to 50% off all sale styles from $30

- Oct. 7th 2020 11:26 am ET

0

Vineyard Vines Fall Sale is offering up to 50% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Orders exceeding $125 receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Flager Performance 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $58. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $138. This style can be easily dressed up or down and can be worn throughout any season. It features moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric to help you stay comfortable. Plus, the fabric is infused with stretch, which is great for fall activities. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines.

