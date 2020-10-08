Allen Sports’ 4-bike hitch-mounted rack hits low of $99 at Walmart and Amazon

Walmart is offering the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack for $99 shipped. Also at Amazon, but it’s temporarily out of stock there, however, you can order now to lock-in the discounted price. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re planning on going biking any time this fall, having a rack like this will really help you out. It holds up to four bikes and mounts to a 2-inch hitch, which is the most common size. This makes it easy to install and remove, and gives you plenty of support for heavier bikes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If being hitch-mounted and carrying four bikes aren’t two of your highest priorities, then picking up a trunk-mounted 2-bike rack is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s essentially 50% below the model above, coming in at $50 shipped on Amazon. This version delivers a more versatile design given that it mounts to a trunk instead of hitch receiver.
Ready to hang your bike on a wall? Well, here’s a 2-pack of wall-mounted bike racks for just $30 shipped on Amazon. This will ensure your bikes are always ready-to-go, while still keeping them stored out of the way.
Allen Sports Hitch Bike Rack features:
- Quick install locking hitch insert fits 2 inch receiver hitches; Includes 2 keys
- Quick set carry arms snap into place and fold out of the way when not in use
- Patented tie down cradles with strap and buckle individually secure and protect bicycles
- Internal tilt way release allows for easy lift gate access
