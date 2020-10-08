Allen Sports’ 4-bike hitch-mounted rack hits low of $99 at Walmart and Amazon

Walmart is offering the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack for $99 shipped. Also at Amazon, but it’s temporarily out of stock there, however, you can order now to lock-in the discounted price. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re planning on going biking any time this fall, having a rack like this will really help you out. It holds up to four bikes and mounts to a 2-inch hitch, which is the most common size. This makes it easy to install and remove, and gives you plenty of support for heavier bikes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If being hitch-mounted and carrying four bikes aren’t two of your highest priorities, then picking up a trunk-mounted 2-bike rack is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s essentially 50% below the model above, coming in at $50 shipped on Amazon. This version delivers a more versatile design given that it mounts to a trunk instead of hitch receiver.

Ready to hang your bike on a wall? Well, here’s a 2-pack of wall-mounted bike racks for just $30 shipped on Amazon. This will ensure your bikes are always ready-to-go, while still keeping them stored out of the way.

Allen Sports Hitch Bike Rack features:

Quick install locking hitch insert fits 2 inch receiver hitches; Includes 2 keys

Quick set carry arms snap into place and fold out of the way when not in use

Patented tie down cradles with strap and buckle individually secure and protect bicycles

Internal tilt way release allows for easy lift gate access

