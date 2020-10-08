Amazon has Atkins Protein Shake 12-packs at $12 today (Reg. $18) + much more

Amazon is now offering a series of notable offers on protein powered, bars, and more. One standout is the 12-count of Atkins Protein Rich Shakes (Mocha Latte) for $12.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save, then add three of these 4-packs to your cart to redeem the special price. Don’t forget to cancel the subs afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $18 for this quantity, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for an extra hit of protein throughout the day or right after workouts, each 11-ounce ready-to-drink shake contains 1-gram of sugar, 4-grams of net carbs, and 15-grams of protein. It also offers up folate, zinc, selenium, as well as vitamins D, B6, and B12. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

This deal is part of a wide-ranging “Buy 3, Save $5” Amazon promotion consisting of loads of protein products and much more. You can browse through all of the options right here. Just remember, you have to add at least three things to your cart to redeem the additional $5 in savings.

Speaking of protein offers, we also still have a great deal live on MyProtein popular Impact Whey right here. You’ll also want to swing by our fitness deal hub for even more workout supplements and gear including the Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike and much more.

More on the Atkins Protein Rich Shakes:

Enjoy this rich and creamy shake as part of a balanced diet. Includes 1 pack of 4 ready-to-drink 11 oz shakes. Shelf stable – no need to refrigerate. Packaging and nutritional information may vary…Achieve your health and weight loss goals. With 4 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving, this shake is perfect for a keto-friendly*, low carb lifestyle. *When used with Atkins ketogenic programs.

