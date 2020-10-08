Amazon 1-day car accessory sale from $14.50: Jump starters, vacs, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Race_ing (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 30% off Audew car jump starters, and other vehicle accessories. One standout is the Audew Car Jump Box 2000A Peak Battery Charger for $67.65 shipped. Regularly closer to $97 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly $30 or 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. With a 2000A peak and 20000mah capacity battery in tow, this model “easily starts” a 12V vehicle, RV, tractor, lawn mower, or speedboat (“any gas engine or up to 8.5L diesel engine”) up to 40 times. It also sports dual USB-A and -C outputs for charging other devices as well as three lighting modes including stable, strobe, and SOS. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If your vehicle can handle it, a great alternative that’s also on sale today at Amazon is the Audew 1000A Peak Portable Car Jump Starter at $41.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this model will only work for “up to 6.0L gas or 4.5L diesel engines,” but is a great lower-cost option otherwise. It also carries solid ratings from over 800 Amazon customers.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s car accessory Gold Box sale for additional offer on hand vacs, portable air compressors, and more from $14.50. Then check out our hands-on review of the Hulkman Alpha 85S jump starter and this HD backup camera deal.

More on the Audew Car 2000A Peak Battery Jump Box :

Audew Upgraded Car jump starter used High-speed polymer battery instead of normal starter. With the super 2000A peak and 20000mah capacity, it is easy to start a 12V vehicle (any gas engine or up to 8.5L diesel engine) , RV, tractor, lawn mower or speedboat up to 40 times.Never need to charge often. The Car battery jump starter with 3 lighting modes containing stable, strobe and SOS.

