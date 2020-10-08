Amazon Fire TV Stick delivers Alexa control, more for $20 (All-time low)

- Oct. 8th 2020 6:59 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-members will need to pay an additional $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, this model typically sold for $40 and our previous mention was $30. This beats the Amazon all-time low by $5 It does have an Alexa remote, but not the latest-generation model with additional features that was recently announced. Fire TV Stick delivers all of your favorite streaming media content in one location. Alexa compatibility delivers the ability to easily control your smart home gear and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While there are plenty of other streaming sticks out there, the reality is that today’s $20 price tag is about as good as it gets. Roku’s lineup trends around $30 and you won’t find any other alternatives for much less, which makes today’s deal all the more notable.

In the lead up to Prime Day 2020, we’ve been offering all the coverage you need to make the most of Amazon’s big shopping event. We’ve laid out all of the expectations for this 2-day event along with the best ways to prepare. Speaking of early Prime Day discounts, Kindle Paperwhite is currently being marked down in various bundles by up to 37% in a deal we spotted yesterday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick features:

  • Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.
  • Access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.
  • Launch and control content with the included 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

