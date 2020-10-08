GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

- Oct. 8th 2020 9:02 am ET

0

GAP’s Long Weekend Big Deals Event takes 40% off sitewide with promo code OCTOBER at checkout. Plus, GAP is offering an extra 50% off clearance with code BIGSALE. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s Athletic Taper Jeans are a great choice for everyday wear. These jeans are currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $70. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. Plus, this style has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Weekend Sale with deals starting at just $10.

