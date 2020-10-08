Honeywell’s Home ComfortTemp Heater falls to $70 for today only (Reg. $110)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Honeywell Home ComfortTemp Electric Heater for $69.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $110 at Best Buy, this model starts at over $90 on Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is great for adding some extra warmth to just about any smaller room or space (rated for up to 200-square feet) this winter. It has four heat settings, a 6-hour timer, horizontal oscillation to spread the warmth, as well as “dual SafeGuard motion sensors and tip-over protection” for safety. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if it’s just something to warm your immediate space or home office, take a look at the Honeywell HCE100B Heat Bud Ceramic Heater instead. It comes in at under $19.50 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from nearly 4,000 customers. It won’t be able to heat up your room quite as fast, but it will get the job done for personal use, and for significantly less cash.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more price drops including Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometer. You’ll also find some solid Gold Box robot vac deals as well as a host of DIY tool kits at Home Depot on sale.

More on the Honeywell Home ComfortTemp Electric Heater:

Keep your room warm with this Honeywell ComfortTemp ceramic tower heater. The four heat settings help you select your preferred temperature easily, while the dual SafeGuard motion sensors and tip-over protection support safe use. This Honeywell ComfortTemp ceramic tower heater has timer settings to ensure your space is warmed up when you get in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!