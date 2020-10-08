Score new all-time lows on LEGO Star Wars kits: D-O, Yoda, and more from $25

- Oct. 8th 2020 3:39 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars D-O kit for $55.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2.50, and marks a new all-time low. The 519-piece kit just launched earlier in the year and brings the droid D-O to your collection straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. Standing over 10.5-inches once pieced together, it packs authentic details from the on-screen counterpart and some play features like a moving head and more. There’s also a display plaque included here alongside a minifigure version of the droid to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below the fold for even more LEGO Star Wars deals and additional sets starting at $25.

Another notable LEGO deal today is on the Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $88.31 at Amazon. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and marking a new all-time low. While the new, and much more adorable, LEGO Baby Yoda set is due out at the end of the month, you can bring home this 1,771-piece creation of the OG Yoda himself straight out of Attack of the Clones. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday, LEGO teased its upcoming Mindstorms Porsche set that pairs Technic bricks with some iPhone-enabled hubs and motors for autonomous driving features and more. We’re also still seeing new all-time lows on LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets. And don’t forget to scope out all of the new winter holiday kits that just landed from LEGO, too.

LEGO Star Wars D-O kit features:

Fans can build their own collectible model of the lovable D-O droid from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie, reproducing authentic details in LEGO style to create a fantastic build-and-display piece.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Star Wars

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go