Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars D-O kit for $55.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2.50, and marks a new all-time low. The 519-piece kit just launched earlier in the year and brings the droid D-O to your collection straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. Standing over 10.5-inches once pieced together, it packs authentic details from the on-screen counterpart and some play features like a moving head and more. There’s also a display plaque included here alongside a minifigure version of the droid to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below the fold for even more LEGO Star Wars deals and additional sets starting at $25.

Another notable LEGO deal today is on the Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $88.31 at Amazon. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and marking a new all-time low. While the new, and much more adorable, LEGO Baby Yoda set is due out at the end of the month, you can bring home this 1,771-piece creation of the OG Yoda himself straight out of Attack of the Clones. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday, LEGO teased its upcoming Mindstorms Porsche set that pairs Technic bricks with some iPhone-enabled hubs and motors for autonomous driving features and more. We’re also still seeing new all-time lows on LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets. And don’t forget to scope out all of the new winter holiday kits that just landed from LEGO, too.

LEGO Star Wars D-O kit features:

Fans can build their own collectible model of the lovable D-O droid from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie, reproducing authentic details in LEGO style to create a fantastic build-and-display piece.

