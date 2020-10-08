Own Oblivion, Fargo, How to Train Your Dragon, and more in 4K for just $7 each

Amazon is offering multiple 4K movies for just $7 each. One of our favorites is Oblivion for $6.99 in 4K, which goes for $15 at Google Play. For comparison, the best price that we’ve tracked for Oblivion in 4K was it dropping to $5 at Microsoft back in July. Staring both Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman, this cinematic masterpiece follows a lone repairman on a near-ruined future Earth. There, he finds himself questioning everything as he fights to save humanity. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great 4K movies for just $7 each.

Other 4K movies for $7 each:

This is far from the only movie sale that we’re tracking, so be sure to check out the other media deals we’ve got going on right now. You’ll find a selection of 4K movies for $5 each at Amazon, including Source Code, Patriots Day, Uncut Gems, Deepwater Horizon, and much more. Amazon is discounting several Prime Video channels to just $1 per month. Prefer to own your content? Microsoft has a wide selection of movies down to $5 each, and iTunes is offering a long list of discounted titles from bundles to individual flicks, 4K, and more on sale from $5.

More about Oblivion:

One of the few remaining drone repairmen assigned to Earth, its surface devastated after decades of war with the alien Scavs, discovers a crashed spacecraft with contents that bring into question everything he believed about the war, and may even put the fate of mankind in his hands.

