Pick up this biometric smartlock and Wi-Fi gateway today starting at $150 (Orig. $300)

Fed up with losing your keys and getting locked out? With the Aura Biometric Smartlock, you can use your fingerprint, an access card, passcode, or even your phone instead. You can get this security upgrade now with a Wi-Fi Gateway for $159.99 (Orig. $500) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you are good at keeping track of your keys, there are many advantages to using a smart lock. You don’t have to spend ages on your doorstep after dark, and you can easily give access to friends and family remotely.

The Aura Biometric Smartlock provides these features and many more. Easy to install and completely waterproof, this lock connects to your phone via Bluetooth to verify your identity. It also has a built-in fingerprint scanner for quick entry, along with a simple number pad.

You can store up to 120 fingerprints on the lock, and connect up to 150 Bluetooth devices. In addition, you can create extra passcodes for temporary access. Whenever someone gains entry, the lock makes a digital record.

The lock is almost impossible to crack with brute force, and the anti-peep function prevents anyone seeing the code. On the digital side, Aura uses 128-bit encryption to keep your data safe.

This package is worth $500, but you can get the Aura Biometric Smartlock now for just $159.99.

Want to protect interior doors? The Veti Biometric Smartlock offers similar features, and you can get it now with the Wi-Fi Gateway for $149.99 (Orig. $300).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!