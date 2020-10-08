Razer’s customizable Wolverine gamepad works with Xbox Series X: $90 (25% off)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox Controller for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This customizable controller from Razer brings remappable buttons and loads of other advanced features and an ergonomic design to your console. It’s compatible with Xbox One, and will work with both Series X and S when they ship later this fall, too. That’s on top of PC, as well. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If the Xbox Series X support isn’t something that particularly catches your eye, going with PowerA’s Fusion Pro Controller at $80 means you can save even more. You’ll score much of the same customizable design as the lead deal, with even some added paddles and other functionality into the mix. But this is geared specifically towards Xbox One users, rather than the more diverse roster of compatible devices on the Razer offering.

Those who are searching for a more traditional PC gaming peripheral will want to check out the discounted Cooler Master Low Profile RGB Mechanical Keyboard now that it has been marked down to $100. We also just got all the details on the new AMD Zen 3 CPUs that are worth a look, and you’ll find plenty of other deals for console owners in our roundup from this morning.

Razer Wolverine TE Controller features:

Compete & win with the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition, a customizable controller for competitive play both on Xbox One & PC. Decked out with 4 remappable multi-function buttons, the Razer Wolverine TE can be adapted to suit your individual needs. Razer Wolverine TE is powered by Razer Chroma lighting, allowing you to further personalize your controller and enjoy an even more immersive gaming experience.

