Bring home Sunny Health & Fitness’ Folding Treadmill at $290 (Reg. up to $399)

- Oct. 8th 2020 4:35 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill for $289.99 shipped. That’s up to $109 off and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This treadmill features a 2.20 peak HP drive system that allows it to operate at speeds ranging from 0.5-9 MPH. Three manual adjustments allow users to tweak the incline to a 0%, 2%, or 4.37% angle. This unit is built to support up to 220-pounds of weight and an easy folding mechanism makes it a cinch to stow when not in use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Spend $110 less than the deal above when opting for Sunny Health & Fitness’ Manual Walking Treadmill at $170. It’s made with tight spaces in mind and still manages to wield an LCD monitor that can display time, speed, calories burned, and more. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If you prefer to cycle, don’t forget about the deal we found on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Zephyr Air Bike. It’s toppled to a new Amazon low of $180, making now an excellent time to consider adding it to your workout routine. This deal allows buyers to bag $40 in savings.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill features:

  • 2. 20 peak HP drive system provides speeds of 0. 5 – 9 MPH along with 3 manual options for adjusting incline levels (0%, 2%, 4. 37%)
  • Designed for a max user weight of 220 pounds with 49L x 15. 5W inches of running surface
  • Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system helps you unfold your treadmill safely and hands free

