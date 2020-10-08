Timberland’s Leather Wallet drops to $14 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Timberland Men’s Blix Passcase in four color options for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $19, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This wallet features a slim design so it easily fits into your pocket. It also features an array of card slots as well as a large billfold space. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another great option that’s on sale is the Timberland Men’s Minimalist Front Pocket Slim Money Clip Wallet for $11.89. This money clip also fits easily into your pocket and is regularly priced at $17. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find more deals today including GAP, Vineyard Vines, Eddie Bauer, and more. You will also want to check out our guide to the best men’s wallets for this fall with options under $60.

Timberland Blix Passcase Wallet features:

Keep your information all in one place and make nightclub entry a snap with the Timberland® Blix Passcase. Leather bi-fold wallet with contrast stitching and embossed Timberland® tree logo.

Currency pocket, clear I.D. holder, four card slots, and multiple clear card slots in flap.

This sleek, bifold wallet for men fits discreetly inside any pocket, So thin & flat no one will even know it’s there. SIZE: 3.5” X 4.5”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!