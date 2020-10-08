Vera Bradley Friends and Family Sale cuts 25% off sitewide: MacBook bags, more

The Vera Bradley Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide including new arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this event is the Large Travel Duffel Bag that’s marked down from $53, which is down from its original rate of $100. This duffel is spacious and perfect to use as a weekend travel bag or carry-on. It has large shoulder straps and it’s lightweight. You can also choose from an array of fun color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vera Bradley.

Another notable deal from this sale is the XL Campus Backpack that can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook. It features cushioned shoulder straps and can be personalized. This is an awesome option for school, travel, or work alike. It’s currently on sale for $98, which is down from its original rate of $130.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

