Amazon offers 30% off in-house athletic brands: Starter, Peak Velocity, more

- Oct. 9th 2020 8:58 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its athleisure brands. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Starter Men’s Double Knit Colorblocked Jogger Sweatpants from $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30, that’s an Amazon all time low. These joggers are very trendy and perfect for casual events. They’re nice to throw on post-workouts and come in several color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the men’s Starter Windbreaker Jacket that’s marked down from $13. That’s another Amazon all-time low and it regularly is priced at $22. This jacket is trendy for the fall season and also great for workouts. It’s also waterproof and highly-packable when traveling. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including UGG, FRYE, and more.

Our top picks include:

