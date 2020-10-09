More Amazon credits roll-in: Get a $5 gift card if you host a Prime Watch Party

With Prime Day just a few days away, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what kind of deals we can expect. Amazon is also continuing to roll out new promotions that give shoppers extra credits for the 2-day event. A new promotion out today delivers a $5 Prime Day credit when you host a Prime Watch Party between now and Tuesday. Simply log into your account and watch a movie with friends, remotely, across different logins and you’ll have the credit added to your account shortly after. The gift card must be redeemed within 14-days of it being applied to your account. Browse through all of Amazon’s movie offerings for a look at titles currently available. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Now that we officially know when Prime Day is happening, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare. Just this morning we got a nice breakdown direct from Amazon of what deals we can expect over the 2-day event. You’ll want to figure out all the ways to score quick credits and make sure that your account is all lined up. Check out our coverage of what deals we’re expecting over the course of the 2-day event for more details on this promotion.

Terms and conditions:

This offer is only valid for eligible customers located and with a billing address in the United States who host a watch party with at least 1 participant (other than the host) on Prime Video that is at least 15 minutes in duration between October 1, 2020 at [12:01 am PST] and October 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm PST. You must be Prime member and signed into your Amazon account during the watch party to participate in this promotion. Watch party participants must be signed into an Amazon account that is not associated with the Watch party host’s Amazon account during the watch party in order to qualify as a participant for purposes of this promotion. You must click on one of the promotional messages (e.g. banner ads) to be eligible for this promotion. Offer good while supplies last. Offer limited to one per customer and account. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $5. After hosting your eligible Prime Video watch party, you will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the $5 promotional credit has been added to your customer account. Promotional credit must be redeemed within 14 days of receiving the email indicating the credit has been added to your account. The credit will automatically expire at 11:5p pm PST 14 days after the credit has been applied to your account. The promotional credit may only be used once and may not be combined with other offers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!