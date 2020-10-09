Amazon has 12 potted succulent plants on sale for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Plants for Pets Succulent Plants for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 23% off and a new Amazon all-time low. The bundle contains 12 hand-picked succulent plants, each of which rooted in pots and soil. Making for great gifts or just to decorate the house with some easy-to-care-for greenery, “because of their amazingly low care requirements, they can even make the perfect desk centerpiece for your office.” This bundle ships with the Plants For Pets 30-day guarantee as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 12-pack is overkill for you, we also spotted the 5-pack on sale for $15.98 Prime shipped at Amazon. While we have seen this bundle dip as low as $12 in the past, it regularly fetches closer to $18 and still leaves you with 20% in savings, along with a more manageable 5-pack. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,100 Amazon customers.

Alongside this Walker Edison 40-inch Coffee Table deal, you’ll definitely want to check out Pottery Barn’s new fall home decor line as well as the Crate and Barrel’s x PATCH NYC collaboration for more ways to upgrade your space for the holidays. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Plants for Pets Succulents:

Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week. More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!