This Friday we are heading into the weekend with a solid price drop on Parallels Desktop 16 as well as a host of notable offers from Apple's digital storefronts. You'll find much of yesterday's deals live below alongside new price drops on titles like StoryToys apps, Tower of Fortune, PolyNome Pro, Trine 2 for Mac, Aviary, and more.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phyzseek: HIIT Strong & Lean: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8 Bit Space – Retro Platformer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: PolyNome Pro: THE Metronome: $32 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: God Simulator. Religion Inc.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Protection – Anti Theft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tacker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on StoryToys Red Riding Hood :

Once upon a time, Little Red Riding Hood went into the deep dark woods… Based on the classic Grimm’s book, explore this humorous, interactive version of the beloved fairytale about a young girl and a Big Bad Wolf. Experience this magical story in an all new way in this interactive popup book from StoryToys. This wonderfully illustrated book comes alive through interactive popup games that let you play along and take part in the story yourself.

