Coleman’s 8-Person Tent sets up in 60 seconds: $214.50 (Reg. $310)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-Person Tent for $214.55 shipped. That’s $95 off the typical rate there and is within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked in 2020. If you like having a spacious setup when camping, this Coleman tent may be calling your name. It measures 14 by 10 feet and can fit four queen size airbeds inside. Even better, this unit boasts 60-second setup thanks to pre-attached poles. With an interior height of up to 79 inches, most will be able to stand up in this tent with no crouching required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind sleeping in tighter quarters, you could opt for Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent instead. You’ll spend significantly less at $49. Its strong frame is ready to withstand 35+ MPH winds and the entire thing boasts a weatherproof design that will keep you dry throughout your trip.

Be better prepared for upcoming outdoor adventures with Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife. Amazon pricing has fallen to $21.50, an offer that ushers in a new 2020 low. Buyers will garner a 3.1-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective coating that delivers a matte-like appearance.

Coleman 8-Person Tent features:

Spacious 14 feet x 10 feet tent fits 4 queen size airbeds , Polyguard 2X double thick fabric stands up to the rigors of the outdoors

WeatherTec features include a tub floor with welded corners, protected seams, and covered zippers to keep water out; integrated rainfly provides extra weather protection

Instant setup in about 60 seconds thanks to pre attached poles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!