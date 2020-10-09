Coleman’s 8-Person Tent sets up in 60 seconds: $214.50 (Reg. $310)

- Oct. 9th 2020 2:44 pm ET

$214.50
0

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-Person Tent for $214.55 shipped. That’s $95 off the typical rate there and is within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked in 2020. If you like having a spacious setup when camping, this Coleman tent may be calling your name. It measures 14 by 10 feet and can fit four queen size airbeds inside. Even better, this unit boasts 60-second setup thanks to pre-attached poles. With an interior height of up to 79 inches, most will be able to stand up in this tent with no crouching required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind sleeping in tighter quarters, you could opt for Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent instead. You’ll spend significantly less at $49. Its strong frame is ready to withstand 35+ MPH winds and the entire thing boasts a weatherproof design that will keep you dry throughout your trip.

Be better prepared for upcoming outdoor adventures with Kershaw’s Chill EDC Pocket Knife. Amazon pricing has fallen to $21.50, an offer that ushers in a new 2020 low. Buyers will garner a 3.1-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective coating that delivers a matte-like appearance.

Coleman 8-Person Tent features:

  • Spacious 14 feet x 10 feet tent fits 4 queen size airbeds , Polyguard 2X double thick fabric stands up to the rigors of the outdoors
  • WeatherTec features include a tub floor with welded corners, protected seams, and covered zippers to keep water out; integrated rainfly provides extra weather protection
  • Instant setup in about 60 seconds thanks to pre attached poles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$214.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Coleman

About the Author