Amazon takes up to 30% off top-rated Green Toys in today’s Gold Box from $5

- Oct. 9th 2020 6:59 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Green Toys. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $5 with stellar 4+ star ratings across the board on best-sellers and more. Whether you’re starting up holiday shopping or just need a few new toys for the kids, this sale is worth a look. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable deals today include:

As always, there are plenty of LEGO deals to go around this week, as well. That includes some new all-time lows on the latest from LEGO Star Wars, including D-O, Yoda, and many more from $25.

Green Toys Car Carrier features:

  • Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic
  • Great for indoor or outdoor play with no metal axles or external coatings
  • Encourages motor skill development and open, imaginative play, Printed with soy inks

Lorex Home Center

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
