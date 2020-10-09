Home Depot 1-day sale takes up to 45% off tools from RIDGID, RYOBI, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for the whole lot. Headlining is the RIDGID 18V 2-tool Combo Kit at $279. As a comparison, it regularly goes for around $350. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill driver and impact driver with purchase. You’ll also receive two 3Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case with purchase. If you’re still thinking about tackling any kind of DIY projects this fall, having a bundle like this will certainly make things a bit easier. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and a wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the entire RYOBI and RIDGID sale here for more deals on top-rated tools and accessories. Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt OCTANE Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) OCTANE 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 18-Volt OCTANE Brushless Hammer Drill and 6-Mode Impact Driver Kit features high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics that provide Best-in-Class power and intelligence.

