Boost up your MacBook with Lamicall’s aluminum stand for $26.50 (Reg. $45)

Lamicall’s official Amazon storefront offers its Swivel Aluminum MacBook Stand for $26.51 shipped when the on-page coupon for Prime members is clipped. As a comparison, it has mostly trended around $45 in recent months with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve tracked since the spring. With a sleek aluminum design that’s adjustable and supports MacBooks and laptops up to 17-inches in size, this Lamicall stand is an easy way to upgrade your work from home setup. You can move the arm 360-degrees to ensure that you have just the right angle. Additionally, integrated pads help to make sure that your device isn’t scratched or damaged while in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For something a bit more affordable, don’t miss this discount on Lamicall’s MacBook Riser at $16 that we spotted a few days back. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll miss out on the sleek design of the lead deal above but this option is far more portable.

Lamicall MacBook Stand features:

The adjustable laptop stand is suitable for many occasions. You can use it in your living room and bedroom to watch video and online lessons. And it also can be used for meetings and negotiations in your office.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!