Leviton’s dimmer switch expands your Alexa or Assistant setup at $37 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch for $37.25 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate that you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this smart dimmer switch pairs with the rest of your smart home tech directly over Wi-Fi and without the need of a hub. If you’re looking to adopt whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to swap out every bulb, Leviton’s Decora Switch is a great option to consider, especially with its built-in dimming capabilities. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.
If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, consider going with a 2-pack of TP-Link’s best-selling Mini Smart Plugs instead. At Amazon, you’ll get a pair of the accessories for $15, delivering the ability to control two different lamps or appliances with a similar Alexa and Assistant-enabled feature set. The only real trade-offs here are the lack of built-in lighting controls and dimming capabilities.
Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounted options for upgrading your setup. You can currently save on a collection of meross accessories starting at $19 alongside early Prime Day deals on Echo Show 5 at $45 and more.
Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch features:
