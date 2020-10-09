Leviton’s dimmer switch expands your Alexa or Assistant setup at $37 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch for $37.25 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate that you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this smart dimmer switch pairs with the rest of your smart home tech directly over Wi-Fi and without the need of a hub. If you’re looking to adopt whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to swap out every bulb, Leviton’s Decora Switch is a great option to consider, especially with its built-in dimming capabilities. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, consider going with a 2-pack of TP-Link’s best-selling Mini Smart Plugs instead. At Amazon, you’ll get a pair of the accessories for $15, delivering the ability to control two different lamps or appliances with a similar Alexa and Assistant-enabled feature set. The only real trade-offs here are the lack of built-in lighting controls and dimming capabilities.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounted options for upgrading your setup. You can currently save on a collection of meross accessories starting at $19 alongside early Prime Day deals on Echo Show 5 at $45 and more.

Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control home lighting without additional support when you install this Decora Smart dimmer. The slim switch needs no hub for operation, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allow for quick setting with just the sound of your voice. Versatile functions of this Decora Smart dimmer include scheduling and grouping of your smart home devices with a simple push of a button.

