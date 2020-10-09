DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine sale with notable offers on Men’s Health, Wired, and many more. The deals start from just $1 per issue this weekend, but you’ll generally find all of the most popular titles sitting just below $5 (or less) per year with free shipping every month. This is a great time to refresh your subscriptions at a discount or to jump in for the first time. Head below for more details.

There are plenty of great options on sale this weekend including Wired magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery. This one is typically in the $30 range, is currently on sale for $5 with auto-renewals at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just be sure to manually cancel the subscription before it lapses if you take the Amazon route to avoid a full-price auto renewal.

You’ll want to watch out for the Reader Digest, Men’s Health, and Women’s Health deals this weekend though. Prime members can score an amazing deal on Reader’s Digest right now while both Men’s and Women’s Health are starting from just $3.25 per year at Amazon. That’s a particularly low price for both of these popular health magazines, so jump in if you’re interested. But again, watch out for the auto-renewals there.

Go score this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies as well as the best new book releases. Then go fill out your comic catalogue in the latest ComiXology sales with deals starting from just $1. You’ll also want to check out this deal on the Kindle Paperwhite as well as the new Amazon Kids+ service.

More on Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!