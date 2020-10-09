Moccamaster’s “state-of-the-art” KBG Coffee Maker falls to $232 (Reg. $309)

Nordstrom is now offering the Technivorm Moccamaster 59616 KBG 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $231.75 shipped. Regularly $309 and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is about $30 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Among our favorite brewers in the price range and appearing in this year’s Amazon home gift guide, deals on the made in the Netherlands Technivorm Moccamaster machines don’t come around very often. The copper, glass, silicone, and stainless steel build offers up that modern-retro look with a 10-cup glass carafe and a special hot plate that keeps the coffee warm for up to 100-minutes. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you won’t get the fancy design here, the Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker is a solid alternative at under $45 shipped. Carrying even better ratings, this model can brew up to 12-cups in its glass carafe and features a stainless steel build. It certainly won’t be as much of a conversation starter as the Technivorm, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price.

More on the Moccamaster KBG 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

The coffeemaker that brings state-of-the-art brewing techniques to your kitchen countertop produces the best pot of home-brewed coffee you’ve ever had. What’s the secret? Key features such as a copper boiling element and an independently controlled hot plate ensure precise temperature regulation for optimal coffee soluble extraction and 100 minutes of pot warming at your choice of 175º or 185º, so you can enjoy perfectly steeped coffee at an ideal temperature with every cup.

