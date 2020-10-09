Ditch the rental with NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modems, more from $35 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished NETGEAR cable modems priced from $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Our top pick falls to the Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Modem at $99.99. Down from its origional $200 going rate, today’s offer is $68 under what a new condition model sells for at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $26, and is the best we’ve seen to date. Bringing this cable modem to your setup is a great way to ditch the rental unit with support for up to 1GB service plans. Across its 32 download channels, it can handle upwards of 10Gb/s of throughput and will save you up to $168 per year off your internet bill, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,900 customers and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Much like everything else in today’s sale, the DOCSIS 3.1 modem above is compatible with service providers like Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, and more. Even so, it’s a great idea to check with your ISP just to confirm compatibility.

If the featured offering isn’t quite the right fit for your home network, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s NETGEAR modem sale. Whether you’re searching for a higher-end model or want something to replace the modem at your parents’ house, you’ll find offerings priced from $35. Everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty you’ll find above.

And then don’t forget to check out NETGEAR’s newest Orbi release, which combines a Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem as the first of its kind. Get all the details right here.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Modem features:

The NETGEAR ultra-high speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 6 Gbps. It is the industry’s first DOCSIS 3.1 cable labs Certified cable modem, 10x faster than DOCSIS 3.0. Working with both DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 cable Internet service providers, it is the ultra-high speed Cable Modem ready for today’s service plans and future upgrades.

