Score a playable PAC-MAN Tiny Arcade machine for under $13 (Reg. up to $22)

- Oct. 9th 2020 8:57 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN Miniature Arcade Game for $12.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22, this model has mostly sold in the $18.50 range on Amazon since July with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Walmart’s best listings are currently starting at $20. An ideal stocking stuffer for gamers or just to adorn the game room, this miniature playable arcade machine stands 3.75-inches tall and features a color screen. Expect arcade sound effects alongside a light-up marquee as well as on-board controls in a mini, pocket-sized form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

When it comes to miniature PAC-MAN arcade machines, this is about as affordable as it gets. Although you will want to take a look at these Dig Dug and Galaxian mini machines at under $11 though.

It has been a busy 40th anniversary year for the little yellow alien guy that started it all. We have a hands-on video review of some of the new 2020 PAC-MAN gear right here and be sure to check out the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents. The new New Timex PAC-MAN watch hit alongside a themed Monopoly board. And be sure to check out the new touchscreen Infinity Game Table as well as Arcade1Up’s latest X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet.

More on Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Mini Arcade Game:

  • Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game
  • Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches
  • Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack
  • High resolution/high definition color screen
  • Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game
  • Light up header

