Upgrade your home theater with these TV wall mounts priced from $16

- Oct. 10th 2020 9:21 am ET

From $16
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, topstone (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Everstone TV Mounts from $16 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is this Full-Motion Mount for 32- to 70-inch TVs at $22.93. Down from $36, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $0.01 and is the best available. If you’ve been searching for a way to give your home theater an upgrade, this is a great choice. I love full-motion mounts like this as it’ll allow you to aim your TV anywhere in the room. Plus, with support for TVs ranging from 32- to 70-inches, this is bound to fit almost every panel in your home, even if you upgrade. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. It doesn’t offer full-motion, but it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $11 Prime shipped.

While you’re at it, why not give your home theater a bit of an upgrade? We’re currently tracking Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $670, as well as LG’s 65-inch AirPlay 2/HomeKit-enabled 4K HDR Smart UHDTV down to $1,047. You also should check out VIZIO’s OLED TVs which just hit the market and the all-new Hisense soundbars that are powered by Roku with prices starting at just $69.

Everstone Full-Motion TV Wall Mount features:

  • EVERSTONE UNIVERSAL DESIGN, Fits most of 32″to 70″ TVs up to VESA 600 x 400 millimeter and 110lbs . The single-wood-stud design provides more options:it fit 8″ 10″ 12″ 14″ 16″ 18″ 20″ 24″ 26″ 28″ 30″ 32″ stud.
  • TILT,SWIVEL,AND ROTATE FUNCTION, Retracts to 2″ , extends up to 16″ from the wall. Swivel your TV 180degrees to the left or right to get all the views your room could ever need. 15 degrees backward and 0 degrees forward of tilt capability makes adjustments easy.
  • TYPES OF WALL, Fits for concrete wall or single stud, not for dry wall alone. 3 degrees Post installation level adjustment allows the TV to perfectly level.

