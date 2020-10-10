Make holiday meal prep a breeze with Oster kitchen appliances priced from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting Oster kitchen appliances with prices for the holidays with prices starting at $32. One of our favorites is the 22-quart Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid at $38.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $60, and today’s deal is the lowest that we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re wanting to make Thanksgiving dinner simple this year, picking up a roaster oven is a great way to do just that. Today’s deal has a 22-quart capacity and a self-basting lid, ensuring your meal will be perfectly cooked when the timer goes off. Speaking of, Oaster even built-in a ‘defrost’ setting, should you pick up a frozen turkey instead of fresh. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The deals don’t stop there, be sure to take a peek at Amazon’s landing page for sales that can save you up to 43%.

While you’re at it, why not make cleanup a breeze on Thanksgiving? This PanSaver Roaster Liner is designed to fit up to 22-quart roasters and keeps all the juices and stuff contained, allowing you to just lift it out and throw it away after cooking. For under $5 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase with just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Do you cook your turkey the old-fashioned way? Well, having a quality baster on hand will be crucial for your Thanksgiving meal prep then. This one from OXO is angled and even comes with a cleaning brush. For just $13 Prime shipped, you’ll be able to keep the turkey nice and moist by basting it throughout the cooking process with ease.

Oster Roaster Oven features:

Electric roaster oven accommodates turkeys up to 26 pounds

Self basting lid continually recirculates moisture

Versatile electric roaster bakes, slow cooks, roasts, and serves

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!