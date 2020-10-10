Make holiday meal prep a breeze with Oster kitchen appliances priced from $32

- Oct. 10th 2020 10:04 am ET

From $32
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting Oster kitchen appliances with prices for the holidays with prices starting at $32. One of our favorites is the 22-quart Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid at $38.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $60, and today’s deal is the lowest that we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re wanting to make Thanksgiving dinner simple this year, picking up a roaster oven is a great way to do just that. Today’s deal has a 22-quart capacity and a self-basting lid, ensuring your meal will be perfectly cooked when the timer goes off. Speaking of, Oaster even built-in a ‘defrost’ setting, should you pick up a frozen turkey instead of fresh. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The deals don’t stop there, be sure to take a peek at Amazon’s landing page for sales that can save you up to 43%.

While you’re at it, why not make cleanup a breeze on Thanksgiving? This PanSaver Roaster Liner is designed to fit up to 22-quart roasters and keeps all the juices and stuff contained, allowing you to just lift it out and throw it away after cooking. For under $5 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase with just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Do you cook your turkey the old-fashioned way? Well, having a quality baster on hand will be crucial for your Thanksgiving meal prep then. This one from OXO is angled and even comes with a cleaning brush. For just $13 Prime shipped, you’ll be able to keep the turkey nice and moist by basting it throughout the cooking process with ease.

Oster Roaster Oven features:

  • Electric roaster oven accommodates turkeys up to 26 pounds
  • Self basting lid continually recirculates moisture
  • Versatile electric roaster bakes, slow cooks, roasts, and serves

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $32
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oster

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide