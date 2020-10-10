Stay fit all year with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike: $170 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Exercise Bike for $169.99 shipped. That’s $29+ off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. This exercise bike aims to keep you comfortable during workouts with a padded seat that can be adjusted 4 different ways. Each workout can be easily tracked thanks to a built-in LCD monitor that reports everything from time to speed, distance, calories burned, and more. A 22-pound flywheel offers high inertia and resistance with the entire unit boasting a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Prevent scuffs and scrapes from occurring on your floor when using some of today’s savings on Sunny Health & Fitness’s Exercise Equipment Mat. The small solution will nicely accommodate your new purchase and clocks in at just $18. It will not only protect your floor, but also serves as a non-slip, water-resistant surface that’s “easy to clean.”
And if you’re not convinced that the lead deal is the right fit, be sure to have a look at the discount we’ve found on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Zephyr Air Bike. It’s down to $180, a price that shaves $40 off what you’d typically have to spend. The arms move in tandem with cycling, giving you more of a full-body workout.
Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Exercise Bike features:
- This bike ergonomically designed for optimum comfort and ease. Comes with a padded seat that can be adjusted 4 ways.
- Adjustable seat offers user comfort and stability (Seat inseam height Min 26 / Max 32 in). Simply twist the knob to add or remove resistance.
- Keep track of your performance and monitor your progress. The LCD monitor tracks your time, speed, distance and calories burned.
