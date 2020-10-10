TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch returns to best Amazon price in years, now $8

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Fast 10/100 Ethernet Switch for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Wireless networks are convenient, but can get annoying very quickly when unreliability strikes. While most routers have Ethernet ports on the back, there are typically only a few available. Grab this switch today to give yourself a bit more ports or to simply organize the network wiring in your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to find a lower-cost alternative to the deal above. It’s simply that good. If you would prefer to have faster performance, you can swing by yesterday’s networking sale to find TP-Link’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet for $15 Prime shipped. While the Woot sale has expired, this deal at Amazon is still live.

While many smart home devices are ditching the need for hubs, there are quite a few ecosystems that still require them. A wide variety of mesh networking solutions only offer a a port or two on each node, Amazon’s new eero 6 included. This makes the case for buying an Ethernet switch stronger than ever before. If you’re curious about eero 6 and everything else Amazon announced in September, be sure to check out our event coverage.

TP-Link 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

Connectivity to your router or modem router for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc.)

Five 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

