Save on print magazine subscriptions: The New Yorker, Esquire, more from $1.50

- Oct. 11th 2020 11:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of print magazine subscriptions starting at $1.50 shipped. Ranging from smaller 3-month subscriptions to 1-year collections of magazines, today’s sale is a great way to expand your reading list as we head into the fall season. Everything will auto-renew at the full price, so be sure to keep that in mind. Everything carries stellar ratings, with some even rocking best-seller status. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top print magazine subscriptions:

Then be sure to go check out these magazine subscriptions which are on sale at WeekendMags from $3 per year. You’ll find a different selection of the titles in today’s sale at Amazon, including Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, and more. So be sure to dive into all of those deals right here.

The New Yorker synopsis:

Week after week, The New Yorker keeps its reader current. Subscribe now and don’t miss the New Yorker’s famous fiction and poetry, book and film review, its incisive looks at politics, people and the way we live, and of course, those CARTOONS. In-depth reporting, surprising opinions, sharp wit, the best in prose, poetry, and the visual arts can all be yours for just $1 an issue!

Best Amazon Deals

