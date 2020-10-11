This AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set hits 2020 low at $19 (Save 21%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Light-Weight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $24 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount and marks a new 2020 low. This lightweight polyester fabric duvet set includes an 88-inch cover alongside a pair of pillow shams. It is comprised of wrinkle-resistant fabric and features a hidden button closure that helps with securing the duvet into place. Not to mention, it’s easy to keep clean with a machine washable build. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set features:

Instantly create a fresh new look in any bedroom with this AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set. The set’s duvet cover adds an extra layer of cozy warmth for enhanced comfort throughout the year, from one season to the next. The duvet cover fits over any same-size duvet, and it includes a hidden button closure for securing in place.

