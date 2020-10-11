Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more

- Oct. 11th 2020 12:39 pm ET

0

Anker is starting Prime Day week with a fresh batch of deals this morning at Amazon. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or you can enjoy no-cost delivery on orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Projector at $399.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code AKPD2323 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $550 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. With warmer weather arriving for summer, this is a great option for enjoying movies this holiday season. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:

  • Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.
  • Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.
  • Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

