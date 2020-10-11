Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more

Anker is starting Prime Day week with a fresh batch of deals this morning at Amazon. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or you can enjoy no-cost delivery on orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Projector at $399.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code AKPD2323 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $550 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. With warmer weather arriving for summer, this is a great option for enjoying movies this holiday season. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerPort Atom GaN USB-C PD Wall Charger: $18 (Reg. $25+)
- w/ code ANKER30CC
- PowerPort III Travel USB-C Wall Charger: $28 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code ANKER65C
- PowerCore 10K Wireless Charger: $27 (Reg. $35)
- w/ code AKPD1615
- PowerCore Slim 10000mAh USB-C Battery: $24 (Reg. $30)
- w/ code AKPD1231
- PowerLine Play 180 Lightning Cable: $14 (Reg. $20)
- w/ on-page coupon
- PowerWave Pad + Stand: $23 (Reg. $28)
- w/ code PDAK2524
- 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub: $25.50 (Reg. $30)
- PowerStrip Pad: $32 (Reg. $40)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Soundcore Strike 3 Gaming Headset: $36 (Reg. $50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Soundcore Flare S+ Bluetooth Speaker: $50 (Reg. $75+)
- w/ on-page coupon
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:
- Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.
- Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.
- Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!