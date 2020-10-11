Save up to 50% on Philips air fryers, blenders, and more at 2020 lows from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Philips Kitchen Appliances starting at $80 shipped. Our top pick falls to the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $169.95. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, beats the previous discount by $30, and marks a new 2020 low. This air fryer is a great way to still enjoy the taste of crispy fries, chicken, and more but without all the oils and fat you’re used to. Bringing this into your kitchen will make for a healthier way to snack on your favorite sides or even main dishes with its 4-quart capacity, as well as frying, baking, roasting, reheating, and dehyrating features. Over 450 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alongside the featured air fryer, today’s sale has plenty of other ways to give your kitchen an upgrade without paying full price. There are additional appliances from Philips marked down as low as $80, and with upwards of 50% in savings on the table, you’ll definitely want to check out all of the deals right here.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL features:

The Philips Airfryer XXL is the healthiest way to fry, using little or no added oil to fry your favorite food. It’s the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat. With a 3 pounds/4qt capacity you can now make delicious meals for up to 6 people every day. Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of frozen French fries with results just as crispy as deep-fried

